The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Wolfe Research raised AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get AES alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in AES by 3,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,221 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AES by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AES traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 194,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. AES has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.