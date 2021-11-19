First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 64,072 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus increased their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV opened at $116.95 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $206.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.