Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $675.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.18. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

