Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $3,027.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,032.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,853.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,686.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

