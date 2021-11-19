Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

