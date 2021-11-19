Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MRAM remained flat at $$12.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.93. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a P/E ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,872 shares of company stock worth $308,861. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

