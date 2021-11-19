Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ARNGF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 139,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,474. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

