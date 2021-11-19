Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $20.25

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $24.57.
About Veru
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
