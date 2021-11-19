Brokerages Set Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) PT at $20.25

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a PE ratio of -782.22 and a beta of 0.50. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth about $32,325,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veru by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 801,404 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

