Stellar (XLM) One Day Volume Hits $753.20 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.58 billion and approximately $753.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00187532 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.28 or 0.00625525 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,581 coins and its circulating supply is 24,297,695,297 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

