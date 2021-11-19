Rune Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Rune has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $33,808.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $336.64 or 0.00581519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00093810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.86 or 0.07315300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,166.91 or 1.00477499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 10,355 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars.

