Populous (PPT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.25 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $38.95 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00048928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

