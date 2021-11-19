Short Interest in Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Rises By 57.6%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,015,900 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,182,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,165.6 days.

Shares of TNLIF stock remained flat at $$4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Trainline has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold”.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

