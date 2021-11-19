Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Boosted by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Shares of MRK opened at $83.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

