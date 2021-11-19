Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

