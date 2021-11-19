Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROST traded down $6.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. 381,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

