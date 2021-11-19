Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports.

YSG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,187. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yatsen by 1,211.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 212.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Yatsen by 154.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

