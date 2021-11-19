Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report sales of $83.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $80.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

