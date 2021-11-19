Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 338,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,986,613. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

