Venus Market Capitalization Tops $266.24 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $266.24 million and $19.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.15 or 0.00040083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,300.60 or 0.99211188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.95 or 0.00502030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,500,342 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

