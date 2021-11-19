Founders Capital Management Invests $72,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 81,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

