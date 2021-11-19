Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.9% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.80. 801,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

