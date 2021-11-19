Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s 4th Largest Position

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,002.32. 53,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,843.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2,649.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

