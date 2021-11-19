Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 49.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 124,744 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

ETB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,802. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

