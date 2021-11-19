BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BJ traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 150,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.