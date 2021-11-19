ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATIP. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,782. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

