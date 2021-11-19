Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.030-$27.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.61 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.65 billion.Equinix also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $886.12.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $790.04. 13,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $805.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,917 shares of company stock worth $16,091,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.