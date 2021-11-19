Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

BMY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 128,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.