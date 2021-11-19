Webster Bank N. A. Sells 866 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 223,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

