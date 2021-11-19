Brokerages Set Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) PT at $32.00

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALMFF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMFF traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 868. Altium has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

