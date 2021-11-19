Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 52.0% in October

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

SMLP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,298. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.06. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.38). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.84 earnings per share.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

