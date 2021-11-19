Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) PT at $10.00

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of SUNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
