Analysts Set Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) PT at $10.00

Shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUNL. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SUNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunlight Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $434,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

