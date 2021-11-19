Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Caleres has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

