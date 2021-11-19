ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ESE traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. 3,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10.

ESE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

