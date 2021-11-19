Wix.com (WIX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $218.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

Shares of WIX traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $171.37 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.73. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

