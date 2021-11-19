Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $600.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.88. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

