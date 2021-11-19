Aerojet Rocketdyne Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 4,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 577% compared to the average volume of 608 call options.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,459. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

