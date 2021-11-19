goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.67.

EHMEF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EHMEF stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.33. goeasy has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

