Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FBIO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,585. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.