Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $3,845,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $688.92. 55,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,950. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $634.36 and a 200 day moving average of $560.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock worth $82,444,621 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

