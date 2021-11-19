Apella Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 598 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $82,444,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $682.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.84 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

