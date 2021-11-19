Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,297 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 267,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282,185. The stock has a market cap of $92.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

