Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 2,397 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.25. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

