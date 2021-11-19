SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 189,190 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

