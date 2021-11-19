Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.