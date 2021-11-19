Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,639.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

TSLA traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,105.58. 268,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $909.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $487.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.82, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

