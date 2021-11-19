Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Adobe by 450.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $282,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

ADBE stock traded up $27.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $698.14. 43,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.18. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

