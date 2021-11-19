AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Raised by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.59 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

