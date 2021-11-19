AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). AudioEye posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. UBS Group AG grew its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.85. 543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

