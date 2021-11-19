PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the October 14th total of 427,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,128. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $330.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

