ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $60,655.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,454.58 or 0.99140620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00040049 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.92 or 0.00501988 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

